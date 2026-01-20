Push To Redraw Maryland’s Congressional Map

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he wants to move forward with redrawing the state’s congressional map. In an interview with The Associated Press, the Democrat governor said he wants to see the Democrat-controlled state legislature vote on the recommendations of a commission that has been reviewing new maps, despite opposition from a key fellow Democrat, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, who is concerned that mid-decade redistricting could backfire and cost a seat instead of gaining one. Moore says believes the General Assembly has not just the authority, but the responsibility to vote on the recommendations of the commission. Democrats in Maryland outnumber Republicans 2-1, and the party already holds a 7-1 edge over Republicans in the state’s U.S. House delegation.