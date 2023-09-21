Push To Pass AED Legislation For PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Numerous advocates gathered at the state Capitol urging the passage of life saving legislation proposed by Lackawanna County Sen. Rosemary Brown. Her Senate Bill 375 would require PA schools to have an automatic external defibrillator or AED present at all school-sponsored events, athletic events, and practices. It would also require proper training for school personnel to use an AED. Brown said the bill is offered to honor the late Greg Moyer of East Stroudsburg, who passed away at age 15 of sudden cardiac arrest during a high school basketball game in December 2000. The bill has passed out of the state Senate Education Committee and is now awaiting full Senate consideration.