Push To Legalize Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation is being introduced which would legalize recreational use of marijuana in PA. Republican Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin and Philadelphia Democrat Sen. Sharif Street say we have a duty to PA taxpayers to legalize recreational marijuana to avoid losing out on hundreds of millions of dollars of new tax revenue. Under their proposal, marijuana consumption would be for those 21 and older. Law enforcement would be given the means to adjudicate driving under the influence and the authority to pursue and eradicate any illicit market. It will also ban any marketing directed toward children and would set workplace requirements regarding marijuana use for all those operating in good faith. The bill would also allow PA’s medical marijuana patients to grow a limited number of plants from their home for personal use.