Push To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In PA Continues

HARRISBURG – A number of lawmakers in Harrisburg continue their push to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. PA has a medical marijuana program, but recreational use remains prohibited. Senate Bill 473 would legalize adult use marijuana in PA and create tax revenue for the state. Senate Bill 1024 would allow PA medical marijuana patients to grow a limited number of marijuana plants from their home for personal use. Supporters of pot legalization say they want a legalized market implemented safely and responsibly allowing the opportunity for new business in the state. Those opposed to recreational pot legalization say it creates an industry that is financially incentivized to addict as many new users as possible. Many medical and law enforcement groups are opposed to legalizing recreational marijuana citing dangers associated with the drug and impairment caused by it.