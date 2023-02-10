Push To Add E-Sports To PA Gambling

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being proposed which would add e-sports to PA’s gambling portfolio. Philadelphia County Rep. Ed Neilson is circulating a co-sponsorship memo saying that during the COVID-19 pandemic, online gambling increased and PA needs to be certain that it is properly positioned so as not to lose its share of the market to surrounding states. In 2021, New Jersey passed legislation to legalize gambling on e-sporting events, such as video game tournaments. Last year, the e-sports industry was valued at $1.1 billion worldwide. In the coming years, it is estimated that the e-sports industry has the potential to generate nearly $1.8 billion in economic activity.