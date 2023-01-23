Push For Recreational Pot In Delaware

DOVER, DE (AP) – Democrat lawmakers are trying again to legalize marijuana in Delaware and create a state-licensed recreational industry. Lawmakers introduced bills Friday to legalize possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults 21-years-old or older for recreational use, and to establish a state-run marijuana industry. House lawmakers failed in June to override Democrat Gov. John Carney’s veto of a legalization bill. Legalization is a prerequisite for establishing a state-licensed and regulated marijuana industry, a proposal that failed in the House twice last year. The chief sponsor of both bills believes support for them has increased after the election in November of several new progressive Democrats.