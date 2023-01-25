Push For Recreational Pot Clears Delaware Committee

DOVER, DE (AP) – A bill authorizing the creation of a state-licensed recreational marijuana industry in Delaware has cleared a Democrat-led House committee. The measure discussed is one piece of a renewed effort by Democrat lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana use by adults 21 and older and to build a marijuana industry like those in some neighboring states. The proposal does not allow individuals to grow their own plants. Legalization legislation will be heard by a separate House committee today. Democrats have tried for years to legalize marijuana in Delaware, but failed to win enough support in the legislature. Democrat Gov. John Carney opposes the idea and vetoed a legalization bill last year. A veto override attempt failed.