Push For Passage Of Women’s Sports Legislation

HARRISBURG – PA House and Senate members, along with the PA Family Institute, will hold a press conference this afternoon in Harrisburg to urge passage of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. Introduced as Senate Bill 1191 and House Bill 972, the legislation proposes that school athletic teams designated for women should not be open to those of the male sex. The legislation defines “sex” as the biological distinction between male and female, based on reproductive biology and genetic make-up. Recent polls reported nearly 75% of Pennsylvanians support protecting women’s sports by keeping it separated based on biological sex. The measure was approved by the state House and is now before the PA Senate.