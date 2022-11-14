Push For Legalized Pot In The Years Ahead

MARYLAND/PENNSYLVANIA (AP) – Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next set of states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Recreational marijuana legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a legalization vote next year in Oklahoma, Ohio, Hawaii, and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Maryland and Missouri residents legally can buy marijuana.PA’s next governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro has said that he supports the legalization, believes it could boost the state’s economy, and believes it’s time for PA to join its neighbors in enacting such legalization.