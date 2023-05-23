Push For Financial Literacy In PA Schools

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Timothy DeFoor joined a group of PA educators and advocates to highlight how they are teaching financial literacy to students and called for action on financial literacy education in all schools. DeFoor said students need to understand debt, know how to sustain wealth, and learn how to be money smart. Having access to financial literacy curriculum in high school levels the playing field. It’s imperative that students have the tools they need to succeed in life, and if that means we need laws requiring schools to teach financial literacy, let’s work together to write those regulations and get legislation passed. PA schools are not required to teach financial literacy to students and only a small number of school districts implement financial literacy into their curriculum. Senate Bill 647 has passed the PA Senate is before the state House. The bill would require completion of a half-credit personal finance course during high school.