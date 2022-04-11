Push For Fed Funds For PA Property Tax/Rent Rebates

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Aging is calling for state lawmakers to immediately use a portion of the unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, Gov. Wolf proposed a plan which directs $204 million to provide property tax relief through the existing Property Tax Rent Rebate program. It would be a one-time bonus rebate to current program users, doubling existing rebates with an estimated 466,000 Pennsylvanians receiving an additional average rebate of $475. Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres says older Pennsylvanians want to age in their homes for as long as they are able. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program helps many older adults who live on fixed incomes meet an important need.