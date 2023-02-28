Push For Faster Maryland Minimum Wage Hike

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is pressing lawmakers to speed up an increase of the minimum wage to $15 this year instead of waiting until 2025. However, part of the measure that would add annual cost of living adjustments beginning in 2025 is coming under questioning by state lawmakers. Moore acknowledged it’s going to take some convincing to pass the measure. The bill would increase the minimum wage to $15 in October, instead of Jan. 1, 2025, for businesses with 15 or more employees. Maryland’s minimum wage went up to $13.25 in January. It’s scheduled to reach $14 on Jan. 1.