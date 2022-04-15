Push For Cash Support To Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – Delaware County Rep. Brian Kirkland is proposing legislation that would deliver one-time, state-tax-exempt payments of up to $2,000 per household as a result of ongoing financial struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubbed the PA Opportunity Program, individuals with a household income of $80,000 or less would be eligible to apply. The program would be administered by the State Treasurer in consultation with the Departments of Revenue and Community and Economic Development. The one-time payments would be meant to build upon stimulus payments issued by the federal government and cover expenses exacerbated by the pandemic. The bill is currently being circulated for co-sponsors. Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on lawmakers to approve the proposal.