Push For A Living Wage In PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation raising PA’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour to a living wage of $20 an hour on July 1, 2024 and provide cost of living-adjusted increases every five years thereafter is being proposed by Philadelphia County Sen. Tina Tartaglione. Her legislation also sets the tipped wage to 70% of the minimum wage. PA has not updated its minimum wage since 2006. Nearly 68,000 Pennsylvanians subsist at the wage of $7.25. Her measure would also allow municipalities to set a local minimum wage greater than the state minimum wage and enshrine in law that gratuities are the sole property of the employee. Tartaglione is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for her proposal.