Purple Star School Program Underway In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education.announced it has launched the Purple Star School Program. It supports military-connected children as they relocate to new schools due to a parent’s change in duty station. Over half of U.S. states have enacted the Purple Star School Program – a state-sponsored recognition designed to acknowledge a public, private, or charter school that has committed to supporting the unique educational and social-emotional needs of military-connected students. To learn more and apply for the Purple Star School designation, click on the banner below.