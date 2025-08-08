Purple Heart Returned To Vietnam War Veteran’s Family

LEBANON COUNTY – PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity observed Purple Heart Day at Lebanon County’s Fort Indiantown Gap by returning a Purple Heart Medal to the son of the late Pfc. Ray Morgan, a U.S. Army veteran who was wounded during the Vietnam War. The Purple Heart Medal came to PA Treasury as part of an unclaimed property report and has been safeguarded in Treasury’s vault until it was presented to Morgan’s family. More than two million veterans have been awarded the Purple Heart, including more than 350,000 who fought in the Vietnam War. Since taking office, Treasurer Garrity has returned 517 military decorations and memorabilia, including 13 Purple Hearts, 3 Bronze Stars, and one Gold Star.