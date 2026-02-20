Puppy Mill Legislation Proposed

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. James Malone announced he has introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1190, to reduce market demand for puppy mills by establishing humane pet retail standards. As a companion bill to Lehigh County Rep. Jeanne McNeill’s House Bill 1816, the legislation would end the issuance of permits for pet retail facilities that acquire dogs, cats, and rabbits from high-volume commercial breeders. The measure would help protect families purchasing pets and support responsible breeders and shelters who already meet high standards of care. Many pets born in puppy mills have congenital and acquired medical issues that can last a lifetime, imposing unexpected veterinary costs on owners and overwhelming the shelter system. The legislation would align PA law with eight other states and 500 localities in the U.S. with similar laws.