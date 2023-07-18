PUC Quarryville Hearing On Frontier Service

HARRISBURG – The PA Public Utility Commission will hold a public hearing in Quarryville, Lancaster County, to gather input for a case involving complaints about telephone and/or internet services provided by Frontier Communications Commonwealth Telephone Company. Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler said his office has heard from countless people over the years about issues with reliability and access to high-speed internet and this hearing is an opportunity for anyone who has had an issue to share their experiences, and hopefully improve the situation for everyone. The in-person public input hearing will be Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at George A. Smith Middle School at 645 Kirkwood Pike in Quarryville. People interested in testifying are encouraged to pre-register with the PA Office of Consumer Advocate prior to July 19 by calling 1-800-684-6560, or emailing consumer@paoca.org. The Quarryville hearing follows a series of three hearings held in the Commonwealth’s Northern Tier. In January 2023, the Office of the Consumer Advocate and the PA Office of Small Business Advocate filed a joint formal complaint against Frontier, following informal written complaints from several hundred consumers. Additional information on the proceedings and on other hearings is available at puc.pa.gov.