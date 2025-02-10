PUC Hearing On Frontier/Verizon Merger

QUARRYVILLE – The PA Public Utility Commission will hold both in-person and telephonic public input hearings on the proposed merger between Frontier and Verizon Communications. An in-person hearing is planned in Quarryville tonight at 6 p.m. at the George A. Smith Middle School Auditorium at 645 Kirkwood Pike. Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says after years of dealing with poor service from Frontier, it is important to specifically outline our expectations from Verizon for things like services provided, maintenance and enhancement of our communications infrastructure, timelines for repairs, and overall customer service accessibility and responsiveness. Persons unable to participate in the in-person hearing can be part of two telephonic public input hearings held on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Participants can call in, toll free, at 866-759-6860 and use PIN Number: 71568747.