PUC Alerts Consumers of June 1 Price Increases for Electric Generation

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is alerting consumers that most utilities will be adjusting their prices for electric generation on June 1. Many non-shopping (default service) customers will see sharp increases in energy costs, ranging between 6% and 45%, depending on their electric utility. This increase is even before Gov. Tom Wolf’s carbon tax kicks in, which could nearly quadruple new electricity costs for consumers. The carbon tax is part of Pennsylvania’s entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which was enacted by Gov. Wolf without legislative approval. According to the PUC, one option consumers may want to explore immediately is their utility’s voluntary standard offer program– which is another alternative for default service customers not participating in the competitive electricity market. Consumers and small businesses can also use the PUC’s PApowerSwitch energy shopping website to explore and compare other offers from competitive energy suppliers which may provide savings compared to their utility’s default service rate.