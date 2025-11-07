PUC Advances Plan Balancing Data Center Growth & Consumer Protection

HARRISBURG – The PA Public Utility Commission voted 3-2 to advance its ongoing review of large-load growth – including data centers – by issuing a Tentative Order proposing a statewide model tariff to guide how large electric customers connect to the grid and share costs responsibly. The action marks another step forward in the Commission’s continuing process to address the growing impact of data centers and other energy-intensive users across PA’s electric grid. PUC Chairman Steve DeFrank said the tentative order is about welcoming investment and jobs while making sure existing customers aren’t stuck with the bill. The Tentative Order will be published in the PA Bulletin, triggering a 30-day public comment period.