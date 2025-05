Public’s Help With Manheim Theft Suspect

MANHEIM – The Manheim Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a male suspect, who was involved in a retail theft incident at Target 1589 Fruitville Pike at approximately 2:50 pm on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The male is suspected of stealing $522.10 worth of merchandise. You can see a picture of the suspect under this news story. If you recognize the suspect, or have any additional information about the theft, please call 717-569-640.