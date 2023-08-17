Public’s Help Needed To Return Grave Marker

LANCASTER – A grave marker was found on the 800 block of N. Queen Street in Lancaster and reported to Lancaster Police by a Good Samaritan. The department is committed to restoring the grave marker to its rightful place, but they need help from the public. If you have any information that could help reunite the marker with its proper location, you are asked to call 717-735-3318. The grave marker says, “Mother Ann E. Graham 1912-1978.” Police say vandalizing or stealing grave markers is not just a crime, it’s a violation of the memories and legacies that people have left behind. Each marker tells a story, represents a life, and holds significance for families in our community.