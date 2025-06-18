Public Transit Bill Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation to provide funding for public transportation. House Bill 1364, known as the Public Transportation Trust Fund Transfer Act would invest nearly $300 million into mass transit funding for all of PA’s 67 counties. The Act also would reallocate the money the state already collects to invest in transit systems across the Commonwealth and help repair and maintain PA’s network of roads and bridges. It also would allow the governor to form a Transportation Funding Advisory Commission to produce a comprehensive, strategic funding proposal by Jan. 1, 2026. The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.