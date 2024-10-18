Public Safety/Street Racing Bills Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed two bills into law to implement reforms needed to improve outcomes for youth, families, and communities, with a continued focus on protecting public safety. Senate Bill 169 – now Act 107 – requires courts to hold a disposition review hearing at least every three months to make sure children placed outside the home are getting the care, treatment, and services they need, and to make sure children are returned home as soon as is appropriate. Senate Bill 170 – now Act 108 – creates an expungement process for juvenile records and requires that the Chief Juvenile Probation officer notify the court when records are eligible for expungement and request that the court initiate the expungement process. Another bill has been signed into law by the governor cracking down on street racing. House Bill 2266 is now Act 103 of 2024. Bill supporters say illegal street racing has become a dangerous issue and needs to stop before more people or law enforcement officers are hurt or killed. The new law will update the penalties for street racing, by increasing the fine from $250 up to $2,000 per violation and taking the driver’s vehicle away on any second or supplementary violations. It will also create new penalties for those who organize a street race, including charging them with a third-degree felony if anyone is seriously hurt or killed from a street race.