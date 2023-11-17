Public Record Requirements Expand For Penn State/Temple/Lincoln/Pitt

HARRISBURG – Four PA universities that receive millions of taxpayer dollars must start publicly disclosing more records under legislation signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro. House Bill 1556 was signed a day after it passed the PA Senate unanimously. For years, lawmakers have sought to expand public-disclosure requirements over Pitt, Temple, Lincoln, and Penn State. The four, referred to as “state-related universities,” are not state-owned, but receive taxpayer dollars. The universities will be required to publish information about their finances, employment, and operations. The new law will ensure the public’s trust in those institutions and give students, families, and taxpayers who support them a clearer understanding of how their dollars are being spent. The legislation passed on the same day lawmakers resolved the over $600 million in annual aid the state sends to the four schools.