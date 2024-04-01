Public Input Sought By PennDOT

HARRISBURG – PennDOT is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll says the feedback will help PennDOT review operations and identify ways they can enhance public information. The survey is available through April 17 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous. The 16-question survey asks respondents about their timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways, how they rank snow-removal priorities, and how they rate PennDOT’s winter services. Respondents are also asked how they receive PennDOT roadway information, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services. Persons can take the online survey by clicking on the PennDOT banner below.

