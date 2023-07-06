Public Help Sought To Report PA Turkeys

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission is again seeking input from the public in surveying wild turkeys this summer. The Annual PA Wild Turkey Sighting Survey is underway and runs through Aug. 31. Participation is important for turkey population management. Survey data allows the agency to determine total wild turkey productivity and compare long-term reproductive success within the Keystone State. Data is used in the turkey population model to track population trends. Turkey sightings can be reported through the Game Commission’s website or on the Commission’s banner below. Participants are requested to record the number of wild turkeys they see, along with the county, township, wildlife management unit, date and contact information if agency biologists have any questions. Participants should report all turkeys seen, whether gobblers, hens with broods, or hens without broods.