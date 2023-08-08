PSP To Implement Body Worn Cameras

HARRISBURG -The PA State Police announced the commencement of a pilot program designed to ensure department readiness for implementing body-worn cameras. PA State Police Commissioner, Col. Christopher Paris said in addition to providing transparency and accountability, body-worn cameras document evidence in criminal cases and present opportunities to enhance training, just like the mobile video recording cameras that began usage in patrol cars two decades ago. Col. Paris said patrol troopers assigned to Troop H, Carlisle will wear the cameras while on duty. Eighteen cameras allotted to Carlisle get passed between troopers during shift changes. The 60-day trial run allows the department to determine best practices and policies and identify any needs for additional equipment or software features. When the pilot program concludes, the department plans to implement body-worn cameras at all of its 87 patrol stations. PSP entered into a five-year contract with Arizona-based Axon to provide the body-worn cameras.