PSP Statistics For Christmas Holiday Driving Period

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police released its crash and enforcement report for the 2024 Christmas travel period. From December 24 to 26, PSP investigated 495 crashes, resulting in one death and 81 injuries. Impaired driving was a factor in 27 of these crashes. During the three days, troopers arrested 138 individuals for driving under the influence and issued 720 speeding citations, 72 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 19 citations for not securing children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded. With New Year’s Eve celebrations coming up, State Police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. PSP reminds people to plan to have a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.