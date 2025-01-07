PSP Seeks Public Input For Accreditation

HARRISBURG -The PA State Police is seeking input from the public as part of its efforts to achieve accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies or CALEA. Now through January 25, PSP invites citizens to participate in an online survey to provide feedback on the agency’s performance, professionalism, and community engagement. The survey is anonymous and aims to gather honest insights that will guide PSP in improving its services. PSP Commissioner, Col. Christopher Paris says “Our pursuit of CALEA accreditation reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in public safety. This survey is an important opportunity for our community to share their perspectives and help us grow stronger together.” The CALEA accreditation process evaluates public safety agencies against a set of internationally recognized best practices. Achieving accreditation demonstrates PSP’s dedication to fostering trust, maintaining high standards, and continuously improving its operations to serve Pennsylvania residents more effectively. PSP achieved its initial CALEA accreditation in 1993 and has maintained accreditation since that time. The online survey can be accessed by clicking on the picture below.