PSP Seeks Help In Fatal Red Lion Shooting

YORK – State Police in York County are continuing to seek help from the public with information pertaining to a fatal April 1st shooting of 12-year-old Kain Heiland in Red Lion. They say the investigation remains very active and anyone who may have information related to the incident is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011. State Police appreciate all those who have come forward with information and are asking for the public’s patience as the investigation continues to progress.