PSP Search For Missing Chester County Man

LANCASTER – State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Chester County man. 60-year-old Darryl Palmer of Honey Brook was last seen on Saturday, July 30 at 10 p.m. in the area of the 6200 block of Main Street in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County. Palmer is a white male, five foot five, 150 lbs. with grey hair and blue eyes. He has a grey goatee and wearing possibly jeans, boots or shoes, and a flannel patterned shirt. Police believe Palmer may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or calling PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.