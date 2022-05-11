PSP Says Avoid Distracted Driving

HARRISBURG – PA State Police are urging motorists to enable the setting on their cell phones that silence text and email notifications while driving in order to help reduce crashes caused by distracted driving. PSP Lt. Adam Reed says troopers see distracted driving every day. In PA, there were 10,826 crashes involving a distracted driver in 2020, resulting in 47 fatalities and 296 suspected serious injuries. PennDOT preliminary data shows fatalities in distracted driver crashes are up by about 25%, while suspected serious injuries in those crashes increased 17%.