PSP Results Of Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police released the results of its Memorial Day Weekend enforcement detail. During the four days between May 23-26, State Police investigated 756 crashes that resulted in 140 injuries and five fatalities. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 57 of those crashes, two of which were fatal. Troopers also arrested 519 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and they issued over 27,000 citations, including 7,033 for speeding, 977 for failing to wear a seat belt, and 166 for not securing children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.