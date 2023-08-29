PSP Removes College Credit Requirement For Cadet Applications

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police announced that they will remove the college credit requirement for Pennsylvanians who want to serve as state troopers. State Police Commissioner, Col Christopher Paris said the elimination of the college credit requirement will open the door to a rewarding career for many who would make exemplary troopers, but would not have otherwise had the opportunity. Cadet applicants must have a high school diploma or GED certificate and a valid driver’s license. Applicants must be at least 20 years old at the time of application, and must be at least 21 years old and cannot have reached age 40 upon entry into the training academy. Applicants who meet all eligibility requirements move on to a qualifying written exam. Applicants who pass the qualifying exam must have a polygraph exam, background investigation, physical readiness test, medical screening, and psychological screening before training at the academy. For more information on becoming a PA State Police trooper or to apply, go to patrooper.com.