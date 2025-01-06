PSP Releases New Year’s Travel Period Statistics

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police released its crash and enforcement report for the 2025 New Year’s travel period. From December 31 to January 2, PSP investigated 425 crashes, resulting in one death and 68 injuries. Impaired driving was a factor in 31 of the crashes. During the three-day period, troopers arrested 254 people for driving under the influence and issued 2,727 speeding citations, 383 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 50 citations for not securing children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.