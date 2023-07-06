PSP Releases July 4 Holiday Period Enforcement Data

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police investigated 668 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 194 injuries during the five-day Independence Day travel period, which ran from June 30-July 4. Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes. Troopers made 505 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 23,738 total traffic citations to include 845 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.