PSP Releases 2023 Easter Weekend Data

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police released their 2023 Easter weekend data. It shows 410 vehicle crashes which resulted in four fatalities and 110 injuries during the weekend. Alcohol was a factor in 31 crashes, none of which were fatal. Troopers arrested 329 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 15,146 traffic citations during the three days beginning April 7. Troopers cited 5,344 motorists for speeding, 481 for failing to wear a seat belt, and 80 for not securing children in safety seats. While DUI arrests were down from the 2022 Easter weekend, speeding, seat belt, and child seat citations were higher this year.