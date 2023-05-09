PSP Offer More Info. On Missing Man

CHESTER COUNTY – State Police in Chester County continue their search for a missing man. Authorities say 20-year-old Jonathan Peters may be hunkering down in a shed, an outbuilding or in an unattended vehicle. Persons should check your properties for Peters and/or any sign that he may have been there. Peters was last seen on May 3rd at 10:15 p.m. in the area of New Hampshire Lane in West Bradford Township, Chester County. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury or could be confused. Peters is a white male, six feet two, 160 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray North Face hoodie with green trim, blue jeans, and Crocs. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or PSP Embreeville at 610-486-6280.