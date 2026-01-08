PSP New Years Holiday Traffic Data Released

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police released traffic enforcement and crash statistics for the New Year’s holiday. From December 31 to January 4, PSP investigated 1,098 vehicle crashes, three of which resulted in fatalities. Impaired driving was identified as a factor in 69 crashes. During the five-day holiday period, troopers arrested 378 individuals for driving under the influence and issued 4,377 speeding citations, 508 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 60 citations for not securing children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the PSP and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.