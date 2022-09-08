PSP Investigates Two Separate Fatal Accidents

BERKS/YORK COUNTY –Two people have lost their lives in separate crashes investigated by the PA State Police. PSP Reading responded to a crash that occurred September 7 around 11:25 p.m. on State Street in Longswamp Township, Berks County. Upon arrival, troopers found 30-year-old Steven Root of Mertztown heavily entrapped in his vehicle against a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. PSP York reported an Aberdeen, Maryland woman died after an August 27th crash on North Road in Springfield Township, York County. 79-year-old Patricia Morrison was driving eastbound shortly after 7 p.m. when she suffered a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the south side of the road, subsequently striking a mailbox and a tree head-on. She was taken to York Hospital where she died.