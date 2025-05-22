PSP Implements Rapid DNA Program

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police have initiated its Rapid DNA program with the deployment of 15 fully automated genetic analyzers to troops across the state, a major step forward in the Department’s ability to bring justice to victims and hold offenders accountable. State Police Commissioner, Col. Christopher Paris says Rapid DNA analysis can expedite the development of investigative leads, assist in suspect identification, and help exclude individuals with greater speed. Aside from investigative efficiency, the technology provides accuracy, fairness, and better outcomes for the communities served. Rapid DNA technology allows for the swift analysis of DNA samples outside of traditional lab environments, delivering results in as little as 90 minutes. The quick analysis provides investigators with timely, actionable information that can greatly benefit case resolution and public safety.