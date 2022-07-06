PSP Data From Independence Day Weekend

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police investigated 649 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 170 injuries during the four-day Independence Day travel period, which ran from July 1-4. Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes. Troopers made 515 DUI arrests and issued more than 24,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend. During the 2021 Independence Day driving period, which spanned four days, nine people were killed and 195 were injured in the 680 crashes investigated by State Police.