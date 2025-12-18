PSP Commissioner Going To FBI

HARRISBURG – PA State Police Commissioner, Col. Christopher Paris will retire from that post effective January 2, 2026, after accepting a position with the FBI. Paris said it’s been an honor to lead the dedicated men and women of the PA State Police, and he’s proud of the work they’ve accomplished. Under Col. Paris’s leadership, PSP has played a central role in reducing violent crime while ensuring troopers have the resources they need to respond quickly and effectively to incidents. Lt. Col. George Bivens, who currently serves as Deputy Commissioner of Operations, will be named Acting Commissioner effective Wednesday, December 31, 2025, ensuring continuity of leadership.