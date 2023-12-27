PSP Christmas Travel Enforcement Report Released

HARRISBURG –The PA State Police released their Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report, which included 198 arrests of people who drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Over the three-day period which included December 23-25, PSP investigated 404 crashes, where three individuals died, and 70 others were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes. Troopers also issued 1,036 speeding citations, 123 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 22 citations for not securing children in safety seats. With New Year’s Eve celebrations coming up, State Police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. PSP reminds people to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.