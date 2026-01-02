PSP Christmas Holiday Traffic Data Released

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police released traffic enforcement and crash statistics for the 2025 Christmas holiday travel period. Between December 24 and 28, troopers investigated 1,007 vehicle crashes, six of which resulted in fatalities. Impaired driving was identified as a factor in 53 crashes. During the five-day holiday weekend, troopers arrested 207 individuals for driving under the influence and 1,502 citations for speeding, 155 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 10 citations for not securing children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the PSP and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.