PSERS Goes To Court Over Errors

HARRISBURG – PA’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System has filed a civil complaint against Aon Investments USA in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, Commerce Division. Through the litigation, PSERS seeks to hold Aon accountable for the errors it made related to PSERS’ 2020 risk share analysis and recover damages to compensate PSERS for the significant and ongoing harm that was caused. According to their complaint, the impact of Aon’s errors was, and continues to be, substantial. Those errors adversely affected PSERS’ reputation and have caused millions of dollars in damages. The complaint says Aon has refused to adequately address or take full responsibility for its errors. It has failed to fully cooperate with multiple investigations into those errors.