Providing Better Oversight Of PA’s Veterans Homes

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee approved a bill that would improve oversight of the six state-operated veterans homes. Senate Bill 933 would establish a Statewide Veterans Home Advisory Board within the Office of Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans’ Affairs. The board would serve as an advisory body to develop and improve services, care, and treatment for residents in PA veterans homes. Bill sponsor, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties said we must remain diligent in our efforts to ensure that our veterans are treated with the dignity, honor, and respect they deserve while providing the support and oversight needed to help the staff who care for our veterans. The bill goes to the full state Senate for consideration.