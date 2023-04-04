Protections When Filing Grievances Against Health Entities

HARRISBURG – Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi introduced legislation that would protect patients and medical personnel. House Bill 641 would protect those who file grievances or complaints with the facility or its staff, entities charged with accrediting or evaluating health care facilities or a governmental entity. It would also protect people who initiate, participate in, or cooperate with investigations or administrative hearings related to facility quality of care, services or conditions. As part of the protection, the bill would establish a rebuttable presumption that discriminatory treatment against patients and medical personnel was retaliatory if done within a set time after the filing of a grievance or complaint. If a facility is found to have engaged in discrimination or retaliation, victims would be entitled to civil and criminal penalties, including fines and restitution, for lost wages, work benefits, and legal costs.